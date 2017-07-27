Longtime RodeoHouston announcer Bill Bailey has died

Bill Bailey retired in 2015 after 54 years with the rodeo.

HOUSTON - Bill Bailey, the longtime voice of RodeoHouston, has died, according to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He was 78.

Bailey retired in 2015 after 54 years with the rodeo. His voice was a familiar part of the nightly events at NRG Stadium.

“For more than four decades, Bill's unforgettable voice has been a staple of our Rodeo performances, and could be heard announcing the grand entry, calf scramble and mutton bustin’ events, as well as special events on the Show grounds. His identifiable sound and colorful additions to these presentations will surely be missed,” Rodeo Houston President and CEO Joel Cowley said when Bailey retired.

Bailey started with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo back when it was held at the Sam Houston Coliseum.

Bailey also served as the Precinct 8 county constable until he retired in 2011.

© 2017 KHOU-TV