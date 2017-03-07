Livestock Show is eye-opening for city dwellers
The livestock portion of RodeoHouston is definitely worth visitors' time as well. It is an education that shows all of us where our food comes from, interesting animal behavior and how livestock is groomed for showing in hopes of winning big prizes.
KHOU 9:01 AM. CST March 07, 2017
