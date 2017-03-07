Livestock Show can be an eye-opening experience for city dwellers

HOUSTON – Rodeo Houston starts Tuesday and continues for the next three weeks.

The rodeo action, carnival rides, concerts and food annually draw more than two million people to NRG Park during the course of the three week run.

However, the livestock portion of the show is definitely worth visitors’ time as well.

Luv all the stuff I learn at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. @RODEOHOUSTON #khou It starts today! pic.twitter.com/1jMv82SmfW — Sherry The Wise (@SherryKHOU) March 7, 2017

It is an education that shows all of us where our food comes from, interesting animal behavior and how livestock is groomed for showing in hopes of winning big prizes.

Our Sherry Williams hung out Tuesday morning with Dalton Deckert of Angleton and his award-winning Brahman heifer Kathleen. Dalton gave Sherry a lesson in cattle washing!

For info on all things Rodeo, click here!

(© 2017 KHOU)