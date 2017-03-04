Thousands to take part in Downtown Rodeo Parade

The Downtown Rodeo Parade takes place March 4, 2017, in downtown Houston. Here’s a look back at all the wagons, marching bands and more captured in 2016. (Photo: Christine Di Stadio, KHOU)

HOUSTON- The Downtown Rodeo Parade takes place Saturday morning.

Hundreds are expected to attend the parade which celebrates Western heritage.

More than 3,000 trail riders will saddled up and made the trek to be here for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. They will also take part in the parade.

RELATED: All 13 trail rides in town for RodeoHouston

The parade begins at Bagby and Wlaker and ends at Lamar and Bagby. It starts at 10 a.m.

Major Applewhite, the Head Football Coach for the University of Houston, is the parade's Grand Marshall.

For more information, visit here.

(© 2017 KHOU)