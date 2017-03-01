How to enjoy RodeoHouston on the cheap

HOUSTON - If you’re on a tight budget, there are a couple of easy ways to enjoy the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo without breaking the bank.

If you’re planning to attend the BBQ cookoff and HLSR, you might want to consider a season pass. The $25 pass gets you into the cookoff all three days and you can go to the three-week rodeo as many times as you want. The season pass includes grounds, carnival and livestock show but not the rodeo and concert at NRG stadium.

Daily cookoff tickets are $15, which includes a plate of barbecue. Daily HLSR grounds tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 3 to 12. Kids 2 and under are free. Click here to buy tickets or season passes.

Another money-saver is Value Wednesdays on March 8, March 15 and March 22. Tickets are only $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under and seniors 60 and over get in free.

On Value Wednesdays, you can also enjoy: $2 carnival rides and special food items in The Junction Carnival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $5 off a minimum $25 purchase of official HLSR merchandise; Special prices from some food and merchandise vendors.

(© 2017 KHOU)