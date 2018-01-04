FULL LIST: 2018 RodeoHouston entertainers announced

Garth Brooks performs at the Allstate Arena on September 4, 2014 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images) (Photo: Daniel Boczarski, 2014 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - This year's full lineup of RodeoHouston entertainers is here!

Last year, it was announced Garth Brooks would open and close RodeoHouston for 2018. Thursday, rodeo officials announced the rest of the lineup:

Tues., Feb. 27: Garth Brooks

Wed., Feb. 28: Little Big Town

Thurs., March 1: Blake Shelton

Fri., March 2: Leon Bridges

Sat., March 3: Kelsea Ballerini

Sun., March 4: Alessia Cara

Mon., March 5: Rascal Flatts

Tues., March 6: Jason Aldean

Wed., March 7: Thomas Rhett

Thurs., March 8: Luke Bryan

Fri., March 9: Chris Young

Sat., March 10: Cody Johnson

Sun., March 11: Calibre 50

Mon., March 12: Zac Brown Band

Tues., March 13: J Balvin

Wed., March 14: OneRepublic

Thurs., March 15: Keith Urban

Fri., March 16: Chris Stapleton

Sat., March 17: Brad Paisley

Sun., March 18: Garth Brooks

Tickets to shows go on sale through AXS on RodeoHouston's website at 10 a.m. Jan. 11 with the waiting room open at 9:30 a.m.

