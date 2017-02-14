Demi Lovato announced as replacement for Meghan Trainor at RodeoHouston

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Music artist Demi Lovato onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2017 Getty Images)

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials have announced that Demi Lovato will be the new entertainer for the March 14 performance of RodeoHouston® in NRG Stadium after Meghan Trainor had to cancel due to doctor-mandated vocal rest.

We are excited to have Demi Lovato back on our stage, especially after her incredible performance at the GRAMMY® awards Sunday night,” said Joel Cowley, the Show’s president and CEO. “Our fans will get an unforgettable concert following a fun night of rodeo action.”

Previously purchased tickets for March 14, regardless of the entertainer name on the tickets, are still valid.

Fans who want refunds for the March 14 performance should visit rodeohouston.com/updates for instructions.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 7-26, 2017.

