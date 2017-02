Major Applewhite. Photo: Getty Images

HOUSTON - University of Houston Head Football Coach Major Applewhite has been named Rodeo Houston's Parade Marshal.

According to coogfans.com, Applewhite will marshal the 2017 Downtown Rodeo Parade on March 4.

Applewhite was named head football coach in December after serving as offensive coordinator for two seasons.

