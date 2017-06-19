Big shakeup at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Dan Cheney (HLSR)

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced a major management shakeup Monday.

Chief Operating Officer Dan Cheney’s contract was not renewed and Joe Bruce Hancock is out as general manager.

“Combined with recent hires and a restructuring of the organization, including the elimination of the general manager position, this decision is part of an overall strategy to better position the Show for the future,” the rodeo said in a statement.

Cheney joined the Show in 2014 after serving as the CEO of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Hancock’s position of general manager has been eliminated but he remains as a lifetime vice president, the statement said.

“Dan offered a fresh perspective to our operations, and Joe Bruce, as a volunteer for 20-plus years, brought a unique background that fostered productive volunteer-staff relations,” said Joel Cowley, president and CEO. “We thank them both and wish them well in their future endeavors.”

