Inside the Livestock Show: Dalton and his heifer, Kathleen

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Forget getting up with the chickens, getting up with the cattle happens before sun up.

The Deckert family brought several head to show in the hopes of winning a ribbon at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Their son, Dalton, who's headed to Texas A&M University in the fall would also like to take home some scholarship money. His heifer, Kathleen, has been shown off around the country.

He has been raising and showing cattle all his young life; and the two have finally made it to biggest stage at Houston Livestock Show.

He called it a 24 hour commitment from the day a calf is born.



"Cows gonna have a calf at two o'clock in the morning, you got to go out and take care of that, make sure it's gonna suck and all kinds of other stuff," said Dalton.

In addition to raising show cattle, Dalton is also the quarterback at Angleton High, in the honor society and an officer in agricultural organizations.

"Confidence, decision-making, the ability to really win with humility and to lose with grace and these are all things that are acquired outside of the classroom," said Allyson Tjoelker, Executive Director, Agricultural Competitions & Exhibits at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Dalton and Kathleen will enter the judges' circle on Thursday and he said he likes his chances with this heifer.



(© 2017 KHOU)