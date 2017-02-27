Oscar gaffe: 'In Memoriam' segment pictures wrong woman

The Best Picture announcement was not the only gaffe at Sunday night’s Academy Awards broadcast. The “In Memoriam” segment featured a photo of the wrong woman.

Four-time Oscar-nominated costume designer Janet Patterson, who died last October, was listed among the film industry luminaries who has passed. However, the photo shown on the screen was of a living producer, Jan Chapman.

Variety reported on the screw-up, quoting Chapman as saying she was “devastated” by the mistake.

