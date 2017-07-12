KHOU
2017 ACL Music Festival releases day-by-day lineups

KVUE 9:53 AM. CDT July 12, 2017

AUSTIN – Organizers for the 2017 ACL Music Festival have released the day-by-day lineups for the festival, which will take place Oct. 6-8 and 13-15 at Zilker Park in Austin.

Jay-Z, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers are a few of the headlining artists already announced for the festival.

Jay-Z, Martin Garrix and The XX are among the acts to perform on the Fridays. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chance the Rapper and Ice Cube are listed for Saturdays. The Killers and Gorillaz are listed among the acts for Sundays.

One-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14. Three-day general admission (GA), VIP and platinum tickets are already available, but GA tickets for the first weekend are already sold out. TAP HERE for more information.

