Evan Rachel Wood engaged to musician boyfriend Zach Villa

Wood, star of HBO's sci-fi drama Westworld, was overheard at the SAGs introducing boyfriend and band mate Zach Villa as her fiancé. On Monday, one of her representatives confirmed in an email statement to USA TODAY that it was true.
On the SAGs red carpet, Wood, 29, wore a dark blue velvety jacket with a classic tuxedo stripe and matching cropped pants by
Wood and Villa met in 2015 when they performed together at a cabaret, according to US Weekly. They launched their musical duo group Rebel and a Basketcase that same year.
This will be Wood's second marriage; she was previously married to British actor
Bell is now engaged to actress Kate Mara.
Westworld, based on a 1973 film of the same name about a Western theme park of the future populated by human-like androids, was nominated for three SAGs but went home empty-handed.
Wood recently made news when she posted a lengthy confessional on Twitter in November about being raped twice in her distant past.
