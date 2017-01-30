Evan Rachel Wood engaged to musician boyfriend Zach Villa

Actors Evan Rachel Wood (L) and Zach Villa attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_009 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT) (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2017 Getty Images)

Evan Rachel Wood , who's vowed to wear only pants to awards shows this season, turned up at the Screen Actors Guild awards Sunday wearing something else: a non-traditional engagement ring.

Wood, star of HBO's sci-fi drama Westworld, was overheard at the SAGs introducing boyfriend and band mate Zach Villa as her fiancé. On Monday, one of her representatives confirmed in an email statement to USA TODAY that it was true.

On the SAGs red carpet, Wood, 29, wore a dark blue velvety jacket with a classic tuxedo stripe and matching cropped pants by Altuzarra , but it was the silver bands that she and Villa wore on their left ring fingers that some sharp-eyed reporters noticed.

Wood and Villa met in 2015 when they performed together at a cabaret, according to US Weekly. They launched their musical duo group Rebel and a Basketcase that same year.

This will be Wood's second marriage; she was previously married to British actor Jamie Bell from 2012 to 2014 and the two have a 3-year-old son.

Bell is now engaged to actress Kate Mara.

Westworld, based on a 1973 film of the same name about a Western theme park of the future populated by human-like androids, was nominated for three SAGs but went home empty-handed.

Wood recently made news when she posted a lengthy confessional on Twitter in November about being raped twice in her distant past.

