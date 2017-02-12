Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Paris Jackson and More to Present at the GRAMMYs!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner!

The Recording Academy released this year's full list of presenters on Friday, which include fan favorites Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, DNCE, Taraji P. Henson and Kelly Clarkson.

Paris Jackson, Camila Cabello and Jason Derulo will also be on hand to present, along with The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Pentatonix, Thomas Rhett, John Travolta and Ryan Seacrest.

ET exclusively confirmed on Thursday that Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Solange Knowles, Gina Rodriguez, Katharine McPhee and Laverne Cox are some of the night's presenters.

The awards show, hosted by James Corden, will also feature two tribute segments to Prince and George Michael, who died in April and December of the past year, respectively.

"The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community," said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of the Recording Academy. "[We're] humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the GRAMMY stage."

Other artists to hit the GRAMMY stage include The Weeknd, who is set to perform with Daft Punk, as well as Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, who will also collaborate on a duet. Legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest will also perform with 15-time GRAMMY winner Dave Grohl and Anderson .Paak, who is nominated for two GRAMMYs, including Best New Artist.

Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town are teaming up for a performance celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever. Beyonce, Adele, John Legend, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban are also set to perform.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday at 8 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET on CBS.

