GRAMMYs 2017 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Music's Biggest Night!

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards are officially here!

Ahead of music's biggest night, we've rounded up everything you need to know -- from where to watch to who's performing to moments you definitely don't want to miss -- before the awards show on Feb. 12.

WATCH: 2017 GRAMMYs: 6 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

ET's Red Carpet Coverage: You can catch all of ET's live coverage right here on ETonline.com, on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight). For all the pre-show excitement, tune in to CBS' GRAMMY Red Carpet Live with ET's Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazier starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

ET's Cameron Mathison and Sophie Schillaci, joined by Denny Directo, will also be reporting live from the red carpet, which you can watch on our official Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT ahead of our full post-show coverage airing Monday on Entertainment Tonight.

In-the-Moment GIFs: ET is teaming up with GIPHY to bring you exclusive GIF'd moments from the red carpet. You can view and share them with your social media friends HERE.

What Time Do the GRAMMYs Start?: The telecast airs live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Who's Hosting?: James Corden is taking on the master of ceremonies duties this year for the first time ever. The Late Late Show personality is replacing LL Cool J, who hosted the awards show for the past five years. "I am truly honored to be hosting the GRAMMYs," Corden dished. "It's the biggest, most prestigious awards show in music, and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of such an incredible night."

For that extra push 💪 James Corden (@J_Corden) hosts the #GRAMMYs Feb. 12 🎤 #BelieveInMusic A video posted by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy) on Jan 18, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Fashion Predictions: In 2011, Lady Gaga arrived in an egg. In 2010, she showed up in a quirky Armani Prive number and bejeweled platform heels, six years before she debuted her now-iconic David Bowie-inspired ensemble, custom created by Marc Jacobs. So what will Mother Monster wear in 2017? The "John Wayne" singer has toned down her look quite a bit over the past few months, but we have no doubt she'll wow us with another head-turning getup.

We'll also have our eyes on Beyoncé, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z. ET predicts the always stylish star will find a cute and creative way to dress her baby bump on Sunday, which will mark her first public appearance since announcing the news via social media earlier this month.

And let's not forget about red carpet queen Katy Perry, who will be attending and performing at the show just two days after the release of her latest single, "Chained to the Rhythm." ET predicts the pop star will go full-on glam, as this will be her first GRAMMY appearance since 2015.

Who's Not Going?: Back in October 2016, Kanye West vowed to boycott this year's show if Frank Ocean didn't receive a nomination for his Blonde album (the 28-year-old rapper was reportedly ineligible, as he didn't submit the album in time). A report also indicated that Justin Bieber is planning on skipping out on the ceremony, but the show's executive producer told ET earlier this month that they're still in talks with the "Sorry" singer. We'll just have to wait and see if the nominated artists make an appearance...

Who's performing?: Hot off her epic Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, Gaga will return to the GRAMMYs stage with heavy metal band Metallica, while Demi Lovato will be teaming up with Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town for a performance celebrating the music of the Bee Gees and the 40th anniversary of Saturday Night Fever. Making their Grammy stage debuts this year are country star Kelsea Ballerini and Danish band Lukas Graham.

The night will be filled with collaborative performances, as Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, A Tribe Called Quest with Dave Grohl and Anderson .Paak, Cynthia Erivo with John Legend, and The Weeknd with Daft Punk are all set to perform together. Other artists taking the stage include Katy Perry, Beyoncé, Adele, William Bell, Chance the Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Bruno Mars and Sturgill Simpson.

Who's Presenting?: The Recording Academy has yet to release the full list of presenters, but so far they have announced Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Paris Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Solange, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Lavern Cox, Jason Derulo, Halsey, Taraji P. Henson, Gina Rodriguez, John Travolta, Nick Jonas, DNCE, Thomas Rhett, Katharine McPhee, Ryan Seacrest and Penatonix.

Notable Nominations: It's a battle between the divas! Beyoncé and Adele are not only performing, but will be going head-to-head in four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Adele's 25 is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Beyoncé leads the nominations pool this year with nine nods. In addition to the aforementioned categories, she's also up for Best Rock Performance for "Don't Hurt Yourself" featuring Jack White, Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Freedom" featuring Kendrick Lamar, Best Music Video for "Formation," and Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Film, both for Lemonade. If Queen B wins at least eight of the nine categories she's nominated in, she'll make GRAMMYs history as the most winning female artist of all time. Bluegrass singer Alison Krauss currently holds the title with 27 wins.

ET predicts the battle for Best New Artist will also be a close race, as Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Chance the Rapper, Anderson .Paak and Maren Morris are all up for the award.

Chance the Rapper has already made history at this year's GRAMMYs, as it's the first time the Recording Academy amended its rules and allowed a streaming-only album to compete. His album, The Coloring Book, is up for Best Rap Album. The Chicago-born artist is also nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for "No Problem" featuring Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and Best Rap/Sung Performance for his vocals on Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam."

See the full list of nominees HERE.

Record of the Year vs. Song of the Year -- What's the Difference?: Song of the Year honors the songwriter(s), while Record of the Year honors those who recorded the song (i.e. the artist(s), producer(s), recording engineer(s), and/or mixer(s)).

Special Tributes: Music's biggest night will honor seven-time GRAMMY winner Prince, who died last April at age 57, with a tribute segment at the star-studded fete. The show will also pay homage to George Michael, who died at age 53 in December 2016. Specific details of who will participate in the tributes remain under wraps, but the Recording Academy promises both will be "unforgettable."

"The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community," said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of the Recording Academy. "[We're] humbled to pay homage to their tremendous legacies on the GRAMMY stage."

WATCH: 2017 GRAMMY Awards: Beyonce, Adele, Justin Bieber and More Land Nominations

(© 2017 WUSA)