Britney Spears Dazzles in a Sheer Dress at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMYs Gala: Pics!

Brit's still got it! Britney Spears stepped out on Saturday night at the Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMYs Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.



The pop queen rocked a sheer Uel Camilo mini-dress for the occasion. The sexy ensemble featured silver star embellishments, strategically placed on the revealing look.



Though she walked the red carpet alone, Spears had plenty of company inside the event. An eyewitness tells ET that Spears was sitting at the table next to her rumored boyfriend, Sam Asghari, though the pair didn't engage in any noticeable PDA throughout the gala.

The "Perfume" singer, 35, has posted several pics with Asghari since they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.



She's never confirmed the relationship, but Spears did gush about Asghari during a radio interview last month.



"I kept his number, and it was so weird -- it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute.' So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person," she dished.



But lately Spears has been more focused on family. Britney's 8-year-old niece, Maddie, was involved in a very serious ATV accident last week that left her hospitalized. Fortunately, Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is recovering and has returned home since.

Britney thanked her fans for their support in a recent post, writing, "So grateful that Maddie was able to go home today… it's truly a miracle. Our prayers were heard, and they were answered! Thank you so much for all of your love and support this week. My family appreciates it more than you will ever know."



After Maddie made it safely home, Britney enjoyed some quality "family time" with her sons Sean and Jayden. For more on the family's recent trauma, watch the clip below.

