Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull postpone Texas, Florida shows

Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias perform onstage at Allstate Arena on February 20, 2015 in Rosemont, Illinois. (Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images, 2015 Getty Images)

Enrique Iglesias and Putbull have postponed their upcoming shows in Texas and Florida due to the effects of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull Live! Tour was originally set to perform six shows in the two states at the end of September, but all have now been moved to after the end of the tour in November.

“The tour hopes to allow more time for residents to heal before returning to put on great performances for their fans,” a release said. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the re-scheduled dates.

The rescheduled tour dates and location are below (original concert dates in parenthesis):

Nov. 11 – American Airlines Arena, Miami (Sept. 30)

Nov. 14 – Amway Center, Orlando (Sept. 29)

Nov. 16 – Toyota Center, Houston (Sept. 22)

Nov. 19 – American Bank Center, Corpus Christi (Sept. 26)

Nov. 21 – Laredo Energy Center, Laredo (Sept. 23)

Nov. 22 – Frank Erwin Center, Austin (Sept. 24)

