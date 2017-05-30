Emmy Rossum marries 'Mr. Robot' creator Sam Esmail

Mazel tov, Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail!

The Shameless star and Mr. Robot creator tied the knot Sunday in New York City. Rossum looked elegant in a custom, off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown and veil for the nuptials.

Rossum, 30, and Esmail, 39, were wed in Central Synagogue, People reports, where they said "I do" under a floral chuppah.

The celebration continued at the Guggenheim Museum, where this lovely photo was taken.

Rossum was previously married to music executive Justin Siegel before the pair split in 2010. According to People, Rossum and Esmail dated for two years and worked on the movie Comet together (he directed; she starred) before getting engaged in August of 2014.

