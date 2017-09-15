Emmy predictions: Who will (and should) win at the 2017 Awards?

The Television Academy will have to look outside of Westeros for winners this year.

The 69th Annual Emmy Awards are airing this Sunday (CBS, 7 CT), and the Stephen Colbert-hosted ceremony will be missing the best-drama winner from the past two years. Game of Thrones premiered too late to be eligible, but the absence of the HBO juggernaut only makes the races more competitive and exciting.

Here's a look at who will win during the ceremony, and who should.

Drama series

Better Call Saul, AMC

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

House of Cards, Netflix

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

Should win: The Handmaid's Tale

Will win: Stranger Things

Without Thrones, this is the most wide-open race, and the biggest beneficiaries will be a group of scrappy kids from Hawthorne, Ind. Stranger Things became a full-blown sensation last summer, and Netflix has been campaigning hard for its supernatural series to take the top prize. But there is a chance Eleven and friends could lose out to This is Us, the family drama with big ratings and the chance to end broadcast networks' recent drought in this category. Either way, it's a shame, because although Stranger and Us are enjoyable diversions, they don't have the ambitions of Hulu's stunning Handmaid's Tale, with its strong acting, beautiful direction and sharp writing.

Comedy series

Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC

Master of None, Netflix

Modern Family, ABC

Silicon Valley, HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Veep, HBO

Should win: Atlanta

Will win: Veep

Veep is a great series that found new relevancy during a tumultuous political time, and that should catapult it to a third straight win in this category. But the more daring and exciting series in the race is Donald Glover's Atlanta, which offers a unique world view from a talented auteur.

Lead actor, drama series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (FX)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)

Should win: Matthew Rhys

Will win: Sterling K. Brown

In a slightly off season for The Americans as a whole, Rhys managed to continue to expand his character. However, he'll likely miss the award this year thanks to Brown's emotional turn on This is Us, an extremely worthy performance.

Lead actress, drama series

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Should win: Elisabeth Moss

Will win: Elisabeth Moss

If you bet on one category at the Emmys this year, make it this one. Between Handmaid's political messaging and critical acclaim, Moss has nothing but (well-deserved) momentum going into Sunday's ceremony.

Lead actor, comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Should win: Donald Glover

Will win: Donald Glover

While Atlanta likely won't take the top comedy prize, the odds look good for Glover's anchoring performance on the series. As Earn, he's just subtle and affecting enough to make Atlanta work.

Lead actress, comedy series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Should win: Tracee Ellis Ross

Will win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Never bet against JL-D. If she's victorious again, she'll set a record for number of wins by an actress for the same role (six), and tie Cloris Leachman's record of eight wins for a performer. But she's been well-honored for playing Selina Meyer, while Ross has not yet been for Black-ish, in a role that adds heart and hilarity to an already great sitcom.

Supporting actor, drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Should win: John Lithgow

Will win: John Lithgow

Earlier this year, when it cleaned up at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, The Crown seemed like a front-runner in several categories. Things have changed, but not for Lithgow's celebrated take on an aging Winston Churchill.

Supporting actress, drama series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Should win: Samira Wiley

Will win: Thandie Newton

Moss' Handmaid's character is so big that a supporting player like Wiley, who gave the dark and sometimes dreary series much-needed energy every time she was onscreen, could get overlooked. Instead, Westworld's Newton probably will be rewarded for elevating every one of her scenes in the middling drama.

Supporting actor, comedy series

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)

Should win: Matt Walsh

Will win: Alec Baldwin

Baldwin's impression of President Trump, both before and after the election, helped buoy Saturday Night Live to its most-watched season in decades, and the TV Academy won't ignore that. Walsh, however, has been toiling in the wings of Veep for six seasons, and just keeps getting better.

Supporting actress, comedy series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Should win: Vanessa Bayer

Will win: Kate McKinnon

All three women of SNL are great choices for this award, but it would be just delightful to see Bayer, an underrated cast member who exited the series in May, be rewarded for her enthusiastic contributions.

Limited series

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

Genius, National Geographic

The Night Of, HBO

Should win: Big Little Lies

Will win: Big Little Lies

Each of the nominees has star power and acclaim behind it, but Lies became a part of the zeitgeist in a way the other four nominees could not manage. And with its excellent acting and emotional conclusion, the HBO series deserves the attention.

TV movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero, Netflix

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, NBC

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, HBO

Sherlock: The Lying Detective, Masterpiece/PBS

The Wizard of Lies, HBO

Should win: Black Mirror: San Junipero

Will win: Black Mirror: San Junipero

San Junipero, an episode of Netflix's Black Mirror anthology revival with a surprisingly innovative sci-fi concept, was one of the best and most gutting pieces of television produced this year. It should easily walk away with this award.

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece/PBS)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Should win: Riz Ahmed

Will win: Robert De Niro

De Niro has a lot of goodwill going for him, even if The Wizard of Lies was a pretty unremarkable film. But Ahmed is fascinating as a seemingly decent man convicted of murder in The Night Of.

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Should win: Nicole Kidman

Will win: Nicole Kidman

Four actresses in this category have five Oscars between them. But Kidman has been almost universally praised for her Big Little Lies arc as an abused wife coming to terms with her own reality. It's top-notch and it stole the show.

