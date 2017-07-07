Emma Stone says her male co-stars took pay cuts so she'd have equal pay

Emma Stone discussed equal pay with Billie Jean King. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images)

Emma Stone has joined a growing roster of Hollywood stars to openly discuss the gender pay gap, revealing that her male co-stars have taken pay cuts for her to achieve equal pay in a new interview.

In a roundtable with Out magazine, Stone sat down with Billie Jean King, who she portrays in new movie Battle of the Sexes, and Andrea Riseborough, who stars as Marilyn. The conversation quickly turned to gender equality issues.

"In my career so far, I've needed my male co-stars to take a pay cut so that I may have parity with them," Stone said. "And that's something they do for me because they feel it's what's right and what's fair."

Stone continued, explaining how the cuts increase her quote, or standard rate, going forward and "changes [her] life."

"That's something that's also not discussed, necessarily -- that our equal pay is going to require people to selflessly say, 'That's what's fair,'" Stone said. "It's not about 'Women are this and men are that.' It is, 'We are all the same, we are all equal, we all deserve the same respect and the same rights.'"

King became known for her work toward women's rights. Her 1973 tennis match against esteemed athlete Bobby Riggs, which is the focus of Battle of the Sexes, was only part of her fight.

"Boys and girls have grown up seeing the world through men's eyes," King told USA TODAY in 2013. "I was playing against a man and all of the sudden every media was interested because it was about them. And that's the way the world is."

The film also explores similar issues of inequality, including how Riggs talked about women.

"I am not saying that women don't belong on the court--who would pick up the balls otherwise?" Steve Carrell, who plays Riggs, says in the trailer.

Battle of the Sexes hits theaters Sept. 22.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM