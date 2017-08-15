Eminem selling Mich. estate with 'wild game room'

Eminem performs at Samsung Galaxy stage during 2014 Lollapalooza Day One at Grant Park on August 1, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2014 Getty Images)

DETROIT — Eminem is looking to get a real-estate albatross off his neck, putting his little-used Rochester Hills estate on the market for $2 million.

For the past decade, the rapper has primarily lived at his home in Clinton Township in neighboring Macomb County. There he has raised his three daughters, including the oldest, Hailie Scott, who graduated with honors from Chippewa Valley High School in 2014.

Eminem paid nearly $4.8 million in 2003 for the lavish, 17,500-square-foot Rochester Hills property, previously owned by former Kmart chairman Chuck Conaway.

The house was not Eminem’s primary residence, a source close to the situation said. The source equated it to more of an occasional getaway for the rapper.

With the house now listed for sale at $1,999,000, Eminem stands to lose at least $2.8 million. The property's most recent tax assessment valued it at $1.8 million.

The home's real estate listing describes it as a "SPECTACULAR gated estate on nearly 6 acres with guard house" where "every bedroom is a suite!" The estate includes tennis courts, a waterfall pool and a guest house with a "wild game room."

