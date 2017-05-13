Emily VanCamp is engaged to 'Revenge' costar Josh Bowman

BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 18: Actors Emily VanCamp (L) and Joshua Bowman speak at the 24th Annual Environmental Media Awards presented by Toyota and Lexus at Warner Bros. Studio on October 18, 2014 in Burbank, California. (Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Environmental Media Awards, 2014 Getty Images)

Move over Captain America, someone else has stolen Emily VanCamp's heart.

The Captain America: Civil War actress is engaged to her former Revenge co-star Josh Bowman, her rep Marc Hamou confirmed to USA TODAY. VanCamp posted a photo on her Instagram account wearing a shiny ring on her left hand on Thursday, captioning it with a heart emoji.

❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on May 11, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

The couple, who played Emily Thorne and Daniel Grayson on Revenge from 2011-2015, may experience déjà vu at their wedding, considering their characters tied the knot onscreen in Season 3 of the ABC show.

The couple has previously been coy about their relationship in public, with VanCamp telling Elle Canada in 2014 that “Josh and I keep it all very separate."

“I barely talk about him in interviews, to be honest," she went on, explaining that playing their more dangerous characters on the soapy drama had its relationship challenges. "It’s just really funny in the moments (on the show) when we’re playing these absolutely absurd things. I call him ‘wife-beater Daniel.’ It’s hard for my family to watch — it’s also hard for them to see me in that light. But we’re actors. None of that lives in any of us. Thank God!”

paradise❤️ A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on Dec 30, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

It's been a big week for VanCamp, who's new medical drama, The Resident, was picked up by Fox on Wednesday.

Seems like there's a lot for the happy couple to celebrate!

© 2017 USATODAY.COM