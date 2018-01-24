Elton John to perform two shows in Houston on final tour

Elton John performs during the Elton John Special Announcement at Gotham Hall on January 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, 2018 Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Elton John fans in Houston will get one last chance to see the singer before he retires from touring.

Related: Elton John to retire from touring after 'farewell' world tour

The 70-year-old singer announced Wednesday his next world tour will be his last. Elton John said his "priorities have changed," and he still plans to make music, but he wants to spend more time with his family.

Sir Elton John will make two stops in Houston on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at Toyota Center. For ticket information, tap/click here.

