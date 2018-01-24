Elton John to perform two shows in Houston on final tour

HOUSTON - Elton John fans in Houston will get one last chance to see the singer before he retires from touring.
The 70-year-old singer announced Wednesday his next world tour will be his last. Elton John said his "priorities have changed," and he still plans to make music, but he wants to spend more time with his family.
Sir Elton John will make two stops in Houston on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at Toyota Center. For ticket information, tap/click here.
