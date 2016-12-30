Ellen Pompeo shares adorable photo of new baby boy

Ellen Pompeo made news when she posted a photo on Instagram of the new man in her life. Actually, the adorable photo features two of the most important men - husband Chris Ivery and newborn son, Eli Christopher.
The actress made her feelings known when she captioned the post "Eli Christopher Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I've got a new guy."
Little Eli made his paparazzi debut when the Daily Mail posted photos of the Grey's Anatomy actress hiking with her husband, daughter Stella, 7, and a then-unidentified baby.
The actress' post confirms that Eli, who was spotted swaddled up close with Dad, is the newest member of the family.
Pompeo and Ivery also have a two-year-old daughter Sienna who they welcomed in 2014 via surrogacy.
Congratulations to the family!
