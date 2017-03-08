Ed Sheeran announces Houston tour date, presale info

HOUSTON -- Ed Sheeran is coming to Houston!

His North American tour dates were unveiled Wednesday morning.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will perform in Dallas on Aug. 18, Houston on Aug. 19 and San Antonio on Aug. 22.

The Houston concert will be at the Toyota Center.

"Toyota Center is excited to welcome multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran on August 19. Sheeran has quickly established himself as one of the world’s biggest musical artists with over 22 million albums sold. The tour celebrates Sheeran’s landmark third studio album, “÷.” The album – pronounced “divide” – has already achieved historic levels of steaming success including the best-ever one day streams for a single artist. Don't miss Ed Sheeran in Houston this August!" the venue posted Wednesday.

General tickets go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m.

A limited number of tickets will be available via a fan presale that starts 10 a.m. on March 13. You can register for the presale at https://edsheeran.ontouraccess.com/

Tickets also available at:

Toyota Center Box Office beginning Saturday, March 18 at 10:00 a.m.

Via Phone: 866-4HOUTIX (866-446-8849)

TDD: 1-855-416-0373

Participating Houston Area Randalls Stores

© 2017 KHOU-TV