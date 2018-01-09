Early Weinstein accuser Asia Argento on Golden Globes: 'I was excluded'

Asia Argento attends the "Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)" screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) (Photo: Andreas Rentz, 2017 Getty Images)

Though the Golden Globes struck a more serious note this year with a focus on gender equality and sexual harassment awareness, not everyone felt included in the awards show attended by women and men in black and "Time's Up" pins.

Early Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento, in particular, tweeted in response to a question about her attendance that she was "excluded" from the event.

"I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP," she wrote, adding that she supports the anti-harassment campaign, "even though I was excluded from it."

I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter. I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes✊️ https://t.co/Wemz2qd7gw — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) January 8, 2018

Argento said in another tweet that she didn't get an invitation because, "It would have been too much of a downer (and) victims aren’t glamorous enough."

Rose McGowan, another Weinstein accuser who earlier blasted the idea that stars wear black to the show, tweeted to Argento that she had "no time for Hollywood fakery" coming from, as she put it, "fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes."

Corey Feldman, who has long decried the issue of child molestation in Hollywood, complained about his exclusion from the Globes as well.

"Do U C the hypocrisy here? Hollywood taking a stand in unity, when I wasn’t invited?" Feldman tweeted.

But Patricia Arquette, an activist who used her best-actress acceptance speech to send a message about equal pay in 2015, had a different reaction to not getting a Globes invite: "Who cares!"

"All of you should have been included," she said to Argento and Rosanna Arquette, who has also accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, but added that it's still "great" that the universal message of equality permeated the awards show.

