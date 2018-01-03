E! announces docu-series with Rose McGowan

Actress Rose McGowan gives opening remarks at the Women's Convention in Detroit on October 27, 2017. (Photo: RENA LAVERTY / AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

E! announced new documentary series called "Citizen Rose" on Tuesday, which will focus on Rose McGowan as she prepares her memoir, "Brave," for release. McGowan has emerged as one of the biggest names in Hollywood's #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct.

The five-part series will debut with a two-hour documentary on Jan. 30, followed by four more episodes in the spring. The series will show McGowan behind the scenes as she speaks out against alleged abusers.

In a press release, McGowan said, "You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival. As I ready my book, 'Brave,' I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil."

"I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere," added the actress.

"Citizen Rose" is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with McGowan, Jonathan Murray, Gil Goldschein, Farnaz Farjam Chazan and Andrea Metz serving as executive producers.

The show will air on E! Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.