Dylan Farrow details her sexual assault allegations against Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow shares her story with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King CBS NEWS

(CBS) -- Only on "CBS This Morning," Dylan Farrow is speaking candidly for the first time on television about her sexual assault allegations against her adoptive father, actor and director Woody Allen. At the age of seven, Farrow told her mother, actress Mia Farrow, that Allen had molested her.

Allen has always denied the allegations.

Farrow has stood by her story for more than two decades. She first went public in 2014 with an open letter in the New York Times. Now, she's sharing her story to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King who spoke with her at Farrow's Connecticut home.

Some of the details she described are graphic.

DYLAN FARROW: I want to show my face and tell my story. … I want to speak out. Literally.

At 32, Dylan Farrow has been married for almost eight years. She's the mother of a 16-month-old girl. And she's still carrying the emotional scars she says she got at the hands of her father.

