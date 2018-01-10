Duchess Kate shows the beginnings of a baby bump in chic maternity style

Duchess Kate was out and about Wednesday in her typically swoon-worthy maternity style.
The 36-year-old mother-to-be, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday, wore a black-and-blue dress by Seraphine and navy suede pumps topped by a navy overcoat from Hobbs.
The royal, who is expecting her third child in April, showed a tiny baby bump during a visit to Reach Academy school in West London, which has a partnership with Place2Be, a children's mental health charity for which she is the royal patron.
She watched as the kids painted.
And petted the fur children.
Kate's event came two days after she photographed daughter Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery school and one day after brother-in-law Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle made their first public appearance of 2018 in Brixton, where they visited a former underground radio station that now trains young people for careers in broadcasting.
© 2018 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs