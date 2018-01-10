Duchess Kate shows the beginnings of a baby bump in chic maternity style

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is greeted by children as she visits the Reach Academy with Place2Be on January 10, 2018 in London, England. The Duchess of Cambridge has been patron of Place2Be since 2013, reflecting her interest in children's mental health and the importance of supporting children and families to give children the best possible start in life. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Jackson, 2018 Getty Images)

Duchess Kate was out and about Wednesday in her typically swoon-worthy maternity style.

The 36-year-old mother-to-be, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday, wore a black-and-blue dress by Seraphine and navy suede pumps topped by a navy overcoat from Hobbs.

The royal, who is expecting her third child in April, showed a tiny baby bump during a visit to Reach Academy school in West London, which has a partnership with Place2Be, a children's mental health charity for which she is the royal patron.

She watched as the kids painted.

And petted the fur children.

Kate's event came two days after she photographed daughter Princess Charlotte on her first day of nursery school and one day after brother-in-law Prince Harry and fiancée Meghan Markle made their first public appearance of 2018 in Brixton, where they visited a former underground radio station that now trains young people for careers in broadcasting.

