Duchess Kate returns to work; royal watchers play 'spot the baby bump'

Duchess Kate returned to work in a blue lace Temperley London dress. (Photo: WPA Pool, Getty Images)

Duchess Kate is back at work, having finally turned a corner in her battle with the severe morning sickness that's dogged her through all three pregnancies and kept her from Prince George's first day of school last month.

She appeared at a World Mental Health Day event at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening with Princes William and Harry.

Which means the royal watchers were keeping an eye out for the first signs of a baby bump under her cornflower-blue, corded lace dress from Temperley London.

We're not convinced we see one, but then again, it's very early — she's not due until spring.

