Don't worry, Willie Nelson is 'Still Not Dead Again'

Willie Nelson is alive and well despite another round of internet rumors and irresponsible radio station tweets Thursday.
Multiple people in the Country music industry have told @JohnHowellWLS & @RamblinRay890 that Willie Nelson has passed. Still confirming atm— WLS-AM 890 (@wlsam890) August 3, 2017
Not confirmed yet, but we're hearing that @WillieNelson has passed away this morning. #AMPMorningsWithKatieAndEd— 90.3 AMP Radio (@ampcalgary) August 3, 2017
Has anybody heard anything this morning regarding #WillieNelson? I'm hearing a disturbing rumor...— Big John Howell (@JohnHowellWLS) August 3, 2017
Nelson’s management team confirmed to KVUE, our sister station in Austin, that the red-headed stranger has not passed away.
Nelson has been the target of so many death hoaxes over the years, he wrote a song about it for his latest album “God’s Problem Child.”
“You can't believe a word that people say. And I woke up still not dead again today.”
The 84-year-old country legend had some health problems earlier this year but he recovered and went “Back on the road Again,” including a sold-out show at RodeoHouston. He’s scheduled to play in Alberta Friday.
“The news said I was gone to my dismay. Don't bury me, I've got a show to play.”
Nelson’s concerts often include other tongue-in-cheek references to his death, including crowd favorite “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”
“So don't sit around and cry. Just roll me up and smoke me when I die.”
