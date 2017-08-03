Don't worry, Willie Nelson is 'Still Not Dead Again'

Willie Nelson performs during day 3 of the Coachella Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2007 in Indio, California. (Photo: KHOU)

"I woke up still not dead again today. The Internet said I had passed away. If I died I wasn't dead to stay."

Willie Nelson is alive and well despite another round of internet rumors and irresponsible radio station tweets Thursday.

Multiple people in the Country music industry have told @JohnHowellWLS & @RamblinRay890 that Willie Nelson has passed. Still confirming atm — WLS-AM 890 (@wlsam890) August 3, 2017

Not confirmed yet, but we're hearing that @WillieNelson has passed away this morning. #AMPMorningsWithKatieAndEd — 90.3 AMP Radio (@ampcalgary) August 3, 2017

Has anybody heard anything this morning regarding #WillieNelson? I'm hearing a disturbing rumor... — Big John Howell (@JohnHowellWLS) August 3, 2017

Nelson’s management team confirmed to KVUE, our sister station in Austin, that the red-headed stranger has not passed away.

Nelson has been the target of so many death hoaxes over the years, he wrote a song about it for his latest album “God’s Problem Child.”

“You can't believe a word that people say. And I woke up still not dead again today.”

The 84-year-old country legend had some health problems earlier this year but he recovered and went “Back on the road Again,” including a sold-out show at RodeoHouston. He’s scheduled to play in Alberta Friday.

“The news said I was gone to my dismay. Don't bury me, I've got a show to play.”

Nelson’s concerts often include other tongue-in-cheek references to his death, including crowd favorite “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”

“So don't sit around and cry. Just roll me up and smoke me when I die.”

