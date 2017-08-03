KHOU
Close
Weather Alert Special Weather Statement
Close

Don't worry, Willie Nelson is 'Still Not Dead Again'

Michelle Homer, KHOU 1:25 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

"I woke up still not dead again today. The Internet said I had passed away. If I died I wasn't dead to stay."

Willie Nelson is alive and well despite another round of internet rumors and irresponsible radio station tweets Thursday.

Nelson’s management team confirmed to KVUE, our sister station in Austin, that the red-headed stranger has not passed away.

Nelson has been the target of so many death hoaxes over the years, he wrote a song about it for his latest album “God’s Problem Child.”

“You can't believe a word that people say. And I woke up still not dead again today.”

The 84-year-old country legend had some health problems earlier this year but he recovered and went “Back on the road Again,” including a sold-out show at RodeoHouston. He’s scheduled to play in Alberta Friday.

“The news said I was gone to my dismay. Don't bury me, I've got a show to play.”

Nelson’s concerts often include other tongue-in-cheek references to his death, including crowd favorite “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”

“So don't sit around and cry. Just roll me up and smoke me when I die.”

 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories