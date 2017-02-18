Donald Glover is Simba, James Earl Jones Mufasa in 'Lion King' remake

SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Actor Donald Glover accepts the Best Actor in a Comedy Series award for 'Atlanta' onstage during the The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards, 2016 Getty Images)

Donald Glover will take on the role of adult Simba and James Earl Jones will play Simba's proud father Mufasa in Disney's live-action The Lion King.

Director Jon Favreau announced the casting of the two stars on Friday evening. Jones reprises the role of Mufasa, which he voiced in the 1994 animated Lion King (Matthew Broderick voiced Simba in that box office hit which has made $968 million worldwide).

The Atlanta TV series creator Glover will also play famed Star Wars smuggler Lando Calrissian in the highly-anticipated Han Solo standalone film for Disney.

Favreau tweeted the news about Glover joining the cast.

Favreau also tweeted a picture of Jones saying that he was "looking forward to working with this legend #Mufasa."

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Favreau is making a CGI created live-action version of Lion King, similar to Disney’s remake of The Jungle Book, which he also directed. No release date has been publicly announced for the new movie.

A similar process is being used for Beauty and the Beast, which debuts next month starring Emma Watson.

Contributing: The Associated Press

USA Today