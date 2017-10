Donald Bain, ghost writer and 'Murder, She Wrote' author, dead at 82

Donald Bain, a ghost writer of fiction and non-fiction, poses in New York's Rockefeller Center near the skating rink in Jan. 1997. (Photo: MARTIN LEDERHANDLER, Associated Press)

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Bain, a prolific author and ghost writer whose credits included such popular crime series as Murder, She Wrote and the racy best-seller Coffee, Tea or Me?, has died.

Bain's literary agent, Bob Diforio, said Bain died Oct. 21 in White Plains, New York. Diforio said Saturday that Bain was 82 and died of congestive heart failure.

A graduate of Purdue University, Bain worked on more than 100 books, under his own name and writing for others. He assisted on the tie-in novels to the Murder, She Wrote television series that starred Angela Lansbury.

He also worked with Margaret Truman on her Capital Crimes thrillers and was the ghost writer for Coffee, Tea Or Me?, the million-selling novel about the exploits of two airline attendants.

