DMX sentenced to home confinement after violating bail conditions

Hip-hop recording artist Earl Simmons, aka DMX leaves the U.S. District Court with his attorney Murray Richman (R) after being arraigned, July 14, 2017, in New York City. Simmons is accused engaging in a multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars of income from the IRS and to avoid paying $1.7 million of tax liabilities

A federal judge in New York has ordered rapper DMX be outfitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet and confined to his suburban New York City home after violating bail conditions.

The 46-year-old rapper, who was arrested in mid-July for tax fraud, was reportedly 30 minutes late to a Friday hearing to ensure he is complying with bail requirements.

Judge Jed Rakoff noted he violated two conditions: He has tested positive for drugs since his arrest, in addition to traveling twice without obtaining permission from authorities. DMX explained he'd flown to St. Louis to deal with family matters.

Prosecutors say he owes $1.7 million in back taxes dating back to the 2000s, to which he pled not guilty last month.

He previously served two months in jail in 2015 for failing to pay child support.

