Disney shows are coming to Snapchat

Nick Viall will host Disney/ABC's Snapchat after party for "The Bachelor" (Photo: ABC)

LOS ANGELES — Mickey Mouse has quite a story to tell.

The Mouse House, or Walt Disney Co., and Snap, Inc., parent company for communications app Snapchat, have agreed to a new deal to have Disney create programming for Snapchat.

The first show from Disney’s TV division is an “after party,” for ABC’s The Bachelor, debuting January 3. Watch Party: The Bachelor, will star Nick Viall, a runner-up from ABC’s dating competition show The Bachelorette.

The series will be viewable in Snapchat’s Discover section and is expected to run 3-5 minutes.

Snap is expected to run more series from Disney as well. No new titles were announced.

The Snapchat app began as a way for teens to send photos that disappeared within 10 seconds, but has morphed into an entertainment platform for young people, with programmers from People Magazine, the Daily Mail, Tastemade and BuzzFeed producing bite-sized shorts, under the Snapchat Discover channels.

Snapchat also runs original longer programming, including a talk show from E! Entertainment Television and comedy bits from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It produced a political series, Good Luck, America, during the presidential campaign that featured a sit-down interview from the White House with Barack Obama.

Snap is ramping up for an IPO in 2017 that’s expected to fetch as much as $25 billion.