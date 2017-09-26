Director James Gunn puts signed Guardians of the Galaxy Zune on eBay

(Photo: eBay)

(WVEC) -- The director of the popular movie franchise Guardians of the Galaxy wants to help save the Rainforest and he is using a Zune to do so.

James Gunn announced over Facebook Live Tuesday that he has put a Zune signed by the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy on eBay after seeing how popular replicas of the Walkman from the first movie were.

"On the first Guardians of the Galaxy we had a Walkman which was something that, I noticed later when I looked at eBay, that even the headphones for the Walkman were going for like 800 bucks," explained Gunn. "The Walkman themselves were going for thousands and thousands of dollars if they matched the one in Guardians of the Galaxy."

So when Gunn decided to use a Zune in Guardians: Vol. 2, the director and screenwriter went onto eBay and purchased a couple of the portable media players.

The difference between this Zune and others is that it is signed by several members of the cast, including Chris Pratt, Kurt Russel, Michael Rooker, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Bautista.

The Zune was put up on eBay Tuesday and will only be available for bidding for one week, with the auction ending on Tuesday, October 3, at 1:30 p.m.

100% of the money from the winning bid will go to the Rainforest Trust, a foundation established in 1988 that purchases and protects millions of acres of rainforest and other tropical habitats for endangered animals.

According to Gunn's eBay ad, "To date, Rainforest Trust has protected over 17.6 million acres of tropical habitat across Latin America, Asia and Africa with a goal of protecting a total of 50 million acres by 2020."

Gunn and The Rainforest Trust both plan on matching the winning bid as well, tripling the donation.

As of Tuesday night, the bid was at $3,200.

If you are interested in bidding on the Zune, hurry on over to eBay! In the meantime, enjoy some dancing baby Groot.

