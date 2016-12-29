Yes, Taco Bell is testing french fries in America

(Photo: Taco Bell Canada, Custom)

IRVINE, CALIF. - Fast food chain Taco Bell is bringing french fries to its American restaurants, but only in California so far.

According to Business Insider, the fries are available at the brand's Irvine, California location. Similar nacho fries have already been sold at some Taco Bell international locations, such as in Chile, Japan and Canada.

The habanero-seasoned fries can be ordered plain or loaded with beef, nacho cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.

There is no word yet whether the fries will hit restaurants nationwide any time soon.