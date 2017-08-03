The Bird Food Truck owner says vehicle stolen, torched

A Houston business owner wants to know who destroyed his food truck. (Photo: Custom)



The owner of The Bird Food Truck tells us the vehicle was taken out of his neighborhood Thursday morning, torched and later found off of Beltway 8 in southwest Houston.

The owner says he and his wife were on vacation during the month of July and had the truck parked at their home. When it was missing this morning, they thought it might have been towed.

That owner is now out of a job unless his insurance company come through to replace the truck.

The Bird Food Truck was scheduled to serve customers at NASA Friday.

