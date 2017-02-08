Sweet! Indulge yourself at the Chocolate Festival

HOUSTON – Central Market located on Westheimer at Weslayan is in the middle of its Indulge in Chocolate Festival.

The celebration began Feb. 1 and continues until Valentine's Day, next Tuesday.

The store is featuring all kinds of imported chocolates and offering cooking classes that use chocolate in ways most people have never imagined.

Also this Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. there will be a free chocolate stroll through the store with all kinds of samples available.

For more information, visit:

http://m.centralmarket.com/mobile/home.aspx

(© 2017 KHOU)