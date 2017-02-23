Sushi donuts are here and they're blowing the Internet's mind

Sushi donut (Photo: Will Bates, sushi chef at Oktopi, Custom)

Move over sushi burritos, the sushi donut is here.

A sushi roll shaped like a donut may be the newest craze when it comes to sushi-creations that go beyond the traditional sushi roll.

Will Bates, a sushi chef at Oktopi, a sushi restaurant in South Carolina, recently took on the challenge of creating a sushi-shaped donut after seeing a video of a similar creation online.

Bates said he used rice to create two patties that looked like hamburger patties and spread an avocado puree and spicy crab in the center. He molded the patties into a donut shape, cut a whole in the center and layered fish on top of the creation.

"The variety is endless, you can put whatever you want on it," he said. "It's just like a roll in the shape of a circle, but you'll need a knife and fork or chopsticks to eat it."

Bates, whose made sushi burritos and sushi corndog's in the past, said people love to hop on weird sushi creations.

"People jump on it because it's colorful, fun and different," he said.

And as you can imagine, people are losing their minds over the sushi donuts on social media.

Can't sleep too busy thinking about sushi donuts — jalapeño hannah (@hannah_daltorio) February 23, 2017

can we talk about sushi donuts for a sec pic.twitter.com/cRRBuITbeS — sriracha papí (@1800SADDAD) February 22, 2017

in 2 weeks i'll be eating sushi donuts nothing can make me unhappy now pic.twitter.com/2k7gxfARY8 — GA (@JorjayHutcha) February 21, 2017

And as far as the next weird sushi creation?

"I think people will keep coming up with new ideas," he said. "There are so many YouTube videos and people upping the game. Chefs battle, so you see something on Instagram and you have to and make something new."

