Starburst to release limited-edition 'All Pink' packs

Starburst said Tuesday that it will release limited-edition packs of "All Pink" fruit chews, catering to fans' devotion to the strawberry candies long expressed on social media and elsewhere.

The all-pink packs, available in a single stick for $0.99 and a larger bag for $3.19, will be available in April for a limited time at retailers including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Walgreens, H-E-B, Meijer and Amazon.

"While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans," said Michelle Green, a spokesperson for Starburst. "From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst."

Starburst's FaveReds, a mixture of red and pink chews, have been on the shelves since 2008. But part pink wasn't enough, Green said. The people wanted all pink.

"But when we continued to hear requests for the pink chew specifically, we knew there was an even larger opportunity for All Pink," she said.

First, we got Cap'n Crunch Oops! All Berries. Then we got Gardetto’s with only roasted garlic rye chips.

Now, we have Starburst All Pink. Rejoice, consumers: Your voice is mighty:

