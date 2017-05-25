Raise a glass to National Wine Day

HOUSTON – It’s National Wine Day and we could think of no better way to celebrate than to have a little fun in one of Houston’s most impressive wine vaults.

It is housed in Arcodoro Restaurant on Westheimer at Post Oak, across from The Galleria.

The collection amassed by restaurant owner Efisio Farris is so impressive that collectors and experts come from near and far to see it. In fact, “they call it the church,” Farris said.

For more info about the food and wine at Arcodoro, visit: http://www.arcodoro.com/

