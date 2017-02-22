Petition created to make tacos the official state dish

SAN ANTONIO - The taco debate is being taken to a whole new level and it might be one you may want to get involved in.

Some Texans think tacos should be the state’s official dish.

Apparently, Texas’ official dish is a hearty bowl of chili.

However, there is a movement to make it the taco.

According to the Star-Telegram, self-proclaimed taco expert Mando Rayo has started a petition on change.org to make tacos the national food of Texas.

Chili has been the official dish of the Lone Star State since 1977.

“It's pretty much part of our daily diet and people in Texas are die-hard taco fans,” Rayo wrote in the petition. “Whether it's fighting over breakfast tacos, brisket tacos or showing our love for traditional al pastor, carnitas or fajitas, we love to share the taco love and fight for favorite spots.”

Rayo says in the petition that tacos come in all types of varieties and scream Texas these days.

The petition does have the backing of the Texas Taco Council and so far has over 500 signatures.

The group needs 1,000 to reach their signature goal.