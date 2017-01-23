You too can cook like the Enchilada Queen

Sylvia Casares is known in Houston and throughout the nation as "The Enchilada Queen."

HOUSTON – Sylvia Casares is known in Houston and throughout the nation as "The Enchilada Queen."

For decades her enchiladas, fajitas and, really, everything on her menu has packed them in at her three locations – all on the west side of the city.

Now she has put her recipes in a new cookbook. Casares says each dish in the book can be easily duplicated at home.

She also holds cooking classes.

For more info, visit:

http://www.sylviasenchiladas.com/

(© 2017 KHOU)