KHOU
Close

Neighborhood Eats: New brunch at Maggiano's is next level

We're going French with our Neighborhood Eats report. Sherry Williams is at the brand new Maggiano's in Memorial City where the menu is Italian but the chef is not. Sherry says his brunch game crosses all culinary cultures?

Sherry Williams, KHOU 8:18 AM. CDT June 12, 2017

HOUSTON – The new brunch at Maggiano's Little Italy includes foods like eggs Benedict and lemon ricotta pancakes. They are next level delicious. 

The kitchen at the brand-new Memorial City Maggiano's location is run by French born, Cordon Bleu trained Chef Philippe Verain. 

He has been a crucial piece of Maggiano's culinary puzzle for several years. He has worked in a few American cities for the company. He is a man who clearly loves his job and he has been in Texas so long that he speaks with a "French twang."

For more info on Maggiano's location, menu and hours, visit: http://locations.maggianos.com/texas/houston/

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories