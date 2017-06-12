Neighborhood Eats: New brunch at Maggiano's is next level

The new brunch at Maggiano's Little Italy includes foods like eggs Benedict and lemon ricotta pancakes. They are next level delicious.

HOUSTON – The new brunch at Maggiano's Little Italy includes foods like eggs Benedict and lemon ricotta pancakes. They are next level delicious.

The kitchen at the brand-new Memorial City Maggiano's location is run by French born, Cordon Bleu trained Chef Philippe Verain.

He has been a crucial piece of Maggiano's culinary puzzle for several years. He has worked in a few American cities for the company. He is a man who clearly loves his job and he has been in Texas so long that he speaks with a "French twang."

For more info on Maggiano's location, menu and hours, visit: http://locations.maggianos.com/texas/houston/

© 2017 KHOU-TV