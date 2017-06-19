Neighborhood Eats: Max's Wine Dive going light for summer

HOUSTON - Max's Wine Dive has rolled out a summer menu that is light, bright and delicious.

But don't worry - you can still get fried chicken and collard greens daily. Plus, they have one of the best wine lists in town.

The original location is on Washington Street. Max's serves brunch every morning and is open late every night.

The executive chef is Rene Hernandez, a 26-year-old Houston transplant who seems to love his job.

