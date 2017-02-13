Neighborhood Eats: Lucille's

HOUSTON - Lucille's at 5512 La Branch at Binz was the focus of this week's Neighborhood Eats report.
Lucille’s has southern food with a twist and a back story rooted in African-American history.
Owner Chris Williams has been singled out as a Houston chef to watch. He said they are still taking reservations for Valentine's Day!
For more info, visit: http://www.lucilleshouston.com/
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs