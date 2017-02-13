KHOU
Neighborhood Eats: Lucille's

Sherry Williams, KHOU 12:02 PM. CST February 13, 2017

HOUSTON - Lucille's at 5512 La Branch at Binz was the focus of  this week's Neighborhood Eats report. 

Lucille’s has southern food with a twist and a back story rooted in African-American history.

Owner Chris Williams has been singled out as a Houston chef to watch. He said they are still taking reservations for Valentine's Day!

For more info, visit: http://www.lucilleshouston.com/

