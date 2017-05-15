Neighborhood Eats: King's Bierhaus in The Heights

HOUSTON - King's Bierhaus has opened on E. T.C. Jester near Ella in the Heights area.

It opened a week ago and Monday is the first day for lunch service. It keeps late-night hours on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The "haus" is the offspring of the wildly popular King's Biergarten in Pearland. The authentic beer garden has been packing in the crowds for several years now and it's offspring is off to a good start.

The owner said they have had great crowds during their inaugural week.

For more information, visit: http://www.kingsbierhaus.com/

