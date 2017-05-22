Neighborhood Eats: Katz's in The Woodlands now open 24/7

Katz's Deli and Bar in The Woodlands is now open 24 hours, seven days a week, matching the schedule of its popular location in Houston's Montrose area.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Katz's Deli and Bar in The Woodlands is now open 24 hours, seven days a week, matching the schedule of its popular location in Houston's Montrose area.

The round-the-clock service means diners in The Woodlands area now have another choice to add to the very short list of late night eateries.

Symbolically Katz's does not have a lock on the door. There is an open hole where a lock would be.

The Woodlands location, as well as the one in Montrose, is owned by Barry Katz whose grandfather opened the original location in New York City in 1979.

To celebrate the history, there were a lot of folks dressed in 70's attire during our Neighborhood Eats segment this morning, including reporter Sherry Williams.

Katz's Deli and Bar in The Woodlands is located along the Interstate 45 northbound service road just past Tamina Road.

For more info on Katz, visit: http://ilovekatzs.com/

