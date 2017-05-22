Neighborhood Eats: Katz's Deli in The Woodlands
We went way, way back in Monday morning's Neighborhood Eats. Sherry Williams was at Katz'S Deli up in The Woodlands area. They are celebrating the first Katz Deli opening in New York back in 1979, and Sherry was with the founder's grandson.
KHOU 6:43 AM. CDT May 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Monday morning forecast
-
Cell phone video shows angry customer at Baytown pizza shop
-
KHOU Live Video
-
Texas House revives 'bathroom bill'
-
Astronauts to make unplanned spacewalk after system failure on ISS
-
Officer accused of dismissing tickets in exchange for teen's nude photos
-
Locals meet to voice concerns after congressman calls for Trump impeachment
-
Woman: Husband beaten, hogtied in violent home invasion
-
Sunday's 10pm forecast with Kailey Carey
More Stories
-
Flash Flood Warning for 2 countiesMar. 1, 2016, 8:29 a.m.
-
Astronauts to make unplanned spacewalk after system…May 21, 2017, 11:14 p.m.
-
Texas House approves bathroom restrictions for…May 21, 2017, 10:19 p.m.